Boosie Badazz can add scholar to his resume now along with entertainer.

On May 10, the Louisiana rap star received two honorary doctorate degrees from Kingdom Heritage University. One for Music Composition, the other for Music Management.

In a cap and gown, Boosie receiving the honor went viral across social media. It showed proof that anything is impossible, regardless the circustances. Boosie has transformed from felon to rap star to doctor of music composition.

Boosie Badazz would share the news with his fans on Instagram. In his post showing him walking across the stage to receive his honorary degrees, he captioned the following:

"They also named the music class at the college after me. What don't kill you only makes you stronger. Dr. Hatch 'I'm bout to get some buizness cards made. All this is God's plan."

Dr. Boosie Badazz

The connection between the rapper and the university remained unknown until Saturday. The university honor brought tears to the rapper's eyes.

“We are here to honor you. Your pain has not been wasted. Platform has a purpose. Your legacy is just beginning. We know your name as Lil Boosie. Heaven will now know you as Dr. Hatch,” said Bishop Dr. Michael Bates Sr. during the ceremony.

Boosie would speak to the other graduates and the university, he said: “I just want to say thank you. I really appreciate it. I aint never been gave anything like this. So I really appreciate it.”

Fans flooded social media with congratulations to the "Set It Off" hitmaker. "I'm so glad I was there to witness this... Congratulations Dr.Boosie BadAss Hatch," commented an Instagram user.