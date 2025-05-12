Weiland’s back outside with You Can’t Climb the Mountain in N.Y., a snappy self-reflecting EP that proves he’s ready to grow up.

Tampa's emerging hitmaker switches gears once again, blending heartbreak, ambient waves, and off-kilter melodies into something raw yet refined. He’s been in the cut since Vices, and now he’s back with four new joints that show just how far he’s come since Insomnia.

From Packrunner to Grimey Life, Weiland’s always moved different. Vices, a popular demand, is a synthpop experiment drowned in 808s. Now, three years later, You Can’t Climb the Mountain in N.Y. floats in with that same foggy energy.

“Let You Go” taps in Summrs, and together they spill about getting curved with cold delivery. On “The Girl’s Not Mine,” Weiland slides over dance-pop drums and hazy synths, brushing off messy talk with chill resolve.

“Promise” dives deeper, layering icy synths while he raps like he’s bracing for impact. Then the title track closes it out on some lonely, cosmic vibe with Part Time, wondering if anyone’s still listening.

It’s got shades of The Weeknd’s After Hours trilogy, but more lo-fi, more grimy, more real. There’s no label polish here, just vibes from the underground and emotion you can’t fake.

With this drop, Weiland ain’t following trends—he’s cutting his own path. You Can’t Climb the Mountain in N.Y. ain’t about flex—it’s about growth. And even through the static, dude’s voice still cuts clear.

New York, New York, big city of dreams.

You Can’t Climb The Mountain In N.Y. - Weiland

Official Tracklist