Tank Confirms He Has An Aaliyah Track, No AI

Aaliyah and Tank will sing together again in new music. Babygirl’s fans are questioning the song’s validity.

Aaliyah estate will be releasing a posthumous album in 2025. Tank will appear on the album’s first single. The “Gone” preview sparked AI suspicion from social media. Tank would confirm that the track is all original vocals from the R&B legend.

An new Aaliyah album has been in the works for years. The album has changed hands several times. Past executive producers include Drake and Timbaland.

Tank & Aaliyah

Tank previously collaborated with Aaliyah while the singer was alive on the classic, “Come Over.” He would sing background vocals on the track.

Early in his career, the “I Deserved” hitmaker contributed background vocals and songwriting to projects under this umbrella, immersing himself in the same futuristic, genre-defying sound that became Aaliyah’s signature.

Recruited by Ginuwine, T and Aaliyah moved through parallel lanes that included Missy Elliott, Magoo, and Timbaland. Tank has often spoken with reverence about Aaliyah’s artistry.

In interviews, Tank called her a visionary—an artist whose approach to melody, rhythm, and image pushed R&B forward. He described her as a force that transcended trends, someone whose influence remains woven into today’s music.

Aaliyah’s sudden death in 2001 shock the R&B community to its core. A tribute song by “I Miss You” would be released shortly after her death. The music video features DMX, Ginuwine, and Static Majors.

On the R&B Money podcast, Tank has reflected on the loss with visible emotion, recognizing her generational voice. Their careers overlapped in that fragile window when R&B was shifting toward sleek production and atmospheric textures.

Tank’s debut album, Force of Nature, dropped just months before Aaliyah’s self-titled final album. Her final album is regarded as one the greatest R&B albums of all time.