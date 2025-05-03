A$AP Rocky celebrated with New York on Thursday night (May 1) after the Knicks beat the Detriot Pistons to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Thriving off the energy of game 6, A$AP Rocky let off a couple of jump shots on the block with fans -- according to TMZ. The Harlem native spoke with press about his outfit and plans for the Met Gala while shooting a mini-basketball outside at Melba's restaurant.

Pretty Flacko was shooting baskets on the “Crosstown Express,” a Knicks-branded bus powered by DoorDash. The activation rolled up outside restaurant, complete with a basketball hoop affixed to the back. Rocky would throw alley-oops to the fans surrounding the block.

A$AP Rocky & Knicks Fans Basketball Game

The New York Knicks edged out Detroit Pistions with a clutch final shot in Game 6 of the first round. The crowd around him erupted when the game-winning bucket dropped, the energy spilling from the TV straight into the streets. Other rappers to attend the series include 50 Cent, Joe Budden, and Fat Joe.

A$AP Rocky was announced as one of the chairman of the 2025 Met Gala in February. Other chairmen include LeBron James and Pharrell Williams. This year's theme is "Black Dandy."

The upcoming's Met Gala's dresscode will focus on "personal expression." "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" is the theme and “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” per Vogue.

This year's complete committe includes: André 3000, writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Grace Wales Bonner, Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, actress Ayo Edebiri, former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacob-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monae, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'carri Richardson, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousting, TYLA, Usher, and Kara Walker.