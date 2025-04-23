redveil Celebrates Turning 21 By Going Back To "square one" On His New Single

redveil has yet to fully follow up on his acclaimed 2022 album "learn 2 swim," but he's been on an impressive singles run.

redveil, the young and intriguing DMV rapper, songwriter, and producer, is impressing us again with "square one." The track is sort of a celebration of turning 21 (April 20) and becoming a successful hip-hop artist already. It features cinematic, jazzy, and soulful production from himself, Johnny May, and Luke Titus.

The latter two have work out there with SZA, Jean Dawson, Ravyn Lenae, and more. Their experience shows with warm and fuzzy synths and an addicting drum pattern. redveil slides over it and spits with tons of hunger and passion.

Overall, it has shades of something off of Tyler, The Creator's Flower Boy. For those wondering, that's an incredibly high compliment. There's plenty of witty bars and honest storytelling coming from the Maryland native as he begins by talking about his hopes he had when he started rap.

"Show my face at sixteen and had the world in my damn hands / What an adrenaline rush, I came for the grand slams / Moments of hope was just peekin' out of them samples."

He also talks about the lows during this journey as well, adding to authenticity of his humble beginnings. "I learned restlessness from my mom, I get it, honest / That magic fleedin', it's ever my amnesia, chronic / I'm starvin' my stomach, been twistin' and turnin', sitting hollow."

Then, redveil ends the track with questions about his future, particularly on if his kids will follow his path. He ends "square one" on a cliff hanger, which makes sense. He's got plenty of prime years ahead, but also a hope of having a healthy and balanced family. Spin the single below.

redveil "square one"

Quotable Lyrics:

I said I'm back to square uno (B*tch)
I'm still tryna feed my daughter off this june-o
I don't know when I'ma meet her, I can't be debted
So I interpolate some jazz for the blue notes
N****, I got one question, Is you comin' or not?
Is this expression or I'm comin' to rot

