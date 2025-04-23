News
redveil Celebrates Turning 21 By Going Back To "square one" On His New Single
redveil has yet to fully follow up on his acclaimed 2022 album "learn 2 swim," but he's been on an impressive singles run.
By
Zachary Horvath
26 mins ago