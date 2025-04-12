LouGotCash, Bobby Shmurda, & Jeremih Deliver A Sensual Club Jam With "Superstar Status"

LouGotCash is back and linking up with Jeremih and frequent collaborator Bobby Shmurda on a track called "Superstar Status." This one is perfect to play either at a late-night party, club, or on the way to one. It's definitely geared more towards the ladies as all three artists are looking to treat their girls right. Whether that be in the bedroom or just out and about, they are wanting to give their "superstars" all they can. The track meshes contemporary R&B, a bit of New York drill, and pop rap and succeeds in doing so. The mellow nature of the instrumental allows for each performer to get into that more sensual mindset. One of our favorite aspects of the track though has to be Jeremih's catchy and melodic chorus.
We feel it's quite a vintage performance from the Chicago native and brings us back to his prime years. Bobby Shmurda is also quite the riot on this track too. He brings some extra personality with his playful delivery and lyrics. As for LouGotCash, this is just another reason why he's versatile. The New York rapper started off as a more traditional trap artist. But since 2017, he's experimented with different subgenres like drill and the newly introduced sexy drill with names like Cash Cobain. If he continues to evolve and push himself outside of his comfort zone, then he's going to be relevant for a long time. As for what's next for Lou, we aren't really sure. This is his first release of 2025 and follows up on his November 2024 single with Cash and Bay Swag, "Slizzy Flow."