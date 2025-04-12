LouGotCash, Bobby Shmurda, & Jeremih Deliver A Sensual Club Jam With "Superstar Status"

LouGotCash has shown versatility and growth over the years and "Superstar Status" feels like a combination of all the styles he's tried.

We feel it's quite a vintage performance from the Chicago native and brings us back to his prime years. Bobby Shmurda is also quite the riot on this track too. He brings some extra personality with his playful delivery and lyrics. As for LouGotCash, this is just another reason why he's versatile. The New York rapper started off as a more traditional trap artist. But since 2017, he's experimented with different subgenres like drill and the newly introduced sexy drill with names like Cash Cobain. If he continues to evolve and push himself outside of his comfort zone, then he's going to be relevant for a long time. As for what's next for Lou, we aren't really sure. This is his first release of 2025 and follows up on his November 2024 single with Cash and Bay Swag, "Slizzy Flow."

LouGotCash is back and linking up with Jeremih and frequent collaborator Bobby Shmurda on a track called "Superstar Status." This one is perfect to play either at a late-night party, club, or on the way to one. It's definitely geared more towards the ladies as all three artists are looking to treat their girls right. Whether that be in the bedroom or just out and about, they are wanting to give their "superstars" all they can. The track meshes contemporary R&B, a bit of New York drill, and pop rap and succeeds in doing so. The mellow nature of the instrumental allows for each performer to get into that more sensual mindset. One of our favorite aspects of the track though has to be Jeremih's catchy and melodic chorus.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.