Corbin Returns With His First Album In Nearly Four Years With "Crisis Kid"

Corbin, known for his typically sad and hopeless aesthetic, is bringing a more positive energy with his new body of work, "Crisis Kid."

In a separate talk with The Face Magazine, Corbin added, "I had to take a look at the world for the first time since I became an adult, to actually look at it and not cower away in fear." He tackles these very thoughts on several tracks. However, "Curse Of Creation" may be one of the strongest examples within the concise 10-song album. "Gotta climb out or cave in / Sick of the sorrow / Tell me, how do you erase it? / On time borrowed / So no more wasted days." There's a lot of emotion and passion coming from Corbin through his sad boy vocals that wail over his usual genre-bending instrumentals. Overall, this a very sound offering from him in many aspects. See what Corbin did in his first record since 2021 with Crisis Kid.

Corbin, formerly Spooky Black and Lil Spook, is back and with a different message. The Baltimore, Maryland native and former Thestand4rd member is preaching optimism, healing, and reflecting on what used to be a troubling past. That's all dissected on his fourth project, Crisis Kid. The 27-year-old wrote in an official statement that he wanted to deliver a more grown-up energy with this body of work. One that homes in on taking responsibility and trying to make changes for yourself. "I naturally write about sadness. I know people can relate to sadness – that’s why my older music resonated. But with this record especially, I’m trying to make a pivot, for myself and for others, to make music that heals."

