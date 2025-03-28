Yung Lean Builds His World Out For "Jonatan" Further With Esoteric "Babyface Maniacs"

Yung Lean has always done a great job being a voice for those who feel like outsiders. That's the vibe we get from this ambiguous single.

Here, Yung Lean is encouraging listeners to not take things so seriously and go wherever life takes you. Moreover, he touches on the fear of dying. Most humans worry about it constantly. Not Lean, though. If he knows his time is coming to a close, then he'll be ready to leave this planet happily. That's at least what we gathered. The lyrics are pretty ambiguous on the surface. "I'm on the run, on the run from everyone / We're on the run, come on and grab your gun, let's have some fun (Ah) / I'm on the run (On the run), run from everyone (From everyone) / I'm on the run, grab it all, let's have some fun (Let's go have some fun) / Fun, fun." If any die-hard Lean fans check this out, let us know how you interpreted this single.

Yung Lean has been a beloved musical figure for over a decade thanks to unconventional style and unpredictability. The Swedish multi-hyphenate is always coming with fresh ideas and trying out different genres. Jonatan, his next album, figures to be another exploratory listen experience. So far, the veteran has delivered the fun and upbeat "Forever Yung," a mixture of Scandipop and glam rock. There, he focused on resilience, being yourself, and finding happiness wherever you can. The vibes of "Babyface Maniacs," the second single, are fairly similar (sort of).

