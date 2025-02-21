Yung Lean Announces Fifth Studio Album With "Forever Yung" Lead Single

One of Sweden's largest musical imports, Yung Lean, is here this weekend to tease what's next with "Forever Yung." This is the lead single for the Södermalm, Stockholm native's upcoming fifth album. It will be his first solo record since 2022's Stardust which featured FKA twigs, Skrillex, Bladee and more. Lean's most recent body of work though is his 2024 collaborative record with Bladee, Psykos. On "Forever Yung," the 28-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter and producer presents a piece of glam-rock and Scandipop. It's a song all about embracing your pros and cons no matter what. Loving yourself will always be vital in leaving a fun and exciting life, and that's essentially what he's trying to tell the listener.
However, it also touches on fighting through life's obstacles and doing whatever's necessary to survive. Moreover, there are aspects of love and how challenging it is to find and maintain. "Love is hard to find, I know-know / Sometimes life is just a joke," Yung Lean sings on the chorus. Speaking of his vocals, he delivers them in a very nonchalant manner. It expresses how he's sort of numb to all of these challenges he's describing, suggesting he's suffered through them all himself. It conveys the messages that much more effectively. "Forever Yung" is certainly an interesting track sonically and thematically, to say the least. It's got us intrigued for what Lean will deliver on Jonatan, which is expected to drop May 2.
Yung Lean "Forever Yung"
Quotable Lyrics:
'Cause you see me up, and you see me down
And you see me rise and come up again
Don't have to watch the world in flames
The mask will break, but not your name
Your name will echo through the rain
I love the glory, I love the pain
