In fifth album, buzzing star Yung Lean links with Grammy producer Rami Dawood (Frank Ocean) for most personal album yet in Jonatan. The album came together over the last few years throughout the dark Swedish woods, the Californian desert, and New York City.

Jonatan is the first Lean studio album from the artist Jonatan Leandoer since 2020’s Starz and follows last year's collaborative album Psykos with fellow Swedish star Bladee. The 13 track effort is a therapy session for the superstar as he addresses the joys and pain that come with making your dreams come true.

Shortly before music started to roll out for Jonatan, the typically reclusive Leandoer surprised fans by appearing courtside at Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks basketball game. Shortly after, Yung Lean was at the center of a few more viral moments, including his charismatic appearance on Trackstar where his wide-ranging music knowledge and charisma had the internet buzzing for days along with the sobering and cheeky take that “the party is over” during his interview with Subway Takes.

This fall, Lean will embark on his Forever Yung tour, which will traverse North America and Europe starting in October. The tour marks a new chapter in the Yung Lean live experience, which was previewed during his sold-out headline performance at Stockholm's Avicii Arena earlier this month.

"Forever Young" is climbing up the Billboard charts.

Jonatan - Yung Lean

Official Tracklist

1. Jonatan Intro

2. Might Not B

3. Forever Yung

4. Horses

5. Paranoid Paparazzi

6. Babyface Maniacs

7. I’m Your Dirt, I’m Your Love

8. Teenage Symphonies 4 God (God Will Only)

9. Changes

10. My Life

11. Swan Song

12. Terminator Symphony