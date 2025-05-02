News
Yung Lean Shares The Man Behind The Glitz In Personal Album "Jonatan"
Since bursting onto the global stage in 2013 with his twice-viral "Ginseng Strip 2002," which was the #1. Yung Lean has went global.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
4 hrs ago
107 Views