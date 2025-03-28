News
babyface maniacs
Songs
Yung Lean Builds His World Out For "Jonatan" Further With Esoteric "Babyface Maniacs"
Yung Lean has always done a great job being a voice for those who feel like outsiders. That's the vibe we get from this ambiguous single.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 28, 2025
134 Views