Shoreline Mafia Get It Out The Mud With The Catchy "Back In Business"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Shoreline Mafia reunited in 2023, when OhGeesy brought out Fenix Flexin at the Hollywood Palladium. They reunited with “Heat Stick."

Shoreline Mafia's reunion has returned the popular West Coast group to it's glory days. Their latest single, "Back In Business," builds a new foundation for the duo with catchy verses and addictive West Coast production. This marks the duo’s first full-length project in over five years, signaling a major comeback for the platinum-selling group. Shoreline Mafia is back in their element, proving once again why they remain one of hip-hop’s most influential duos.

Produced by Diego Ave, the album’s title track sets the tone for their resurgence. The hard-hitting single reaffirms their dominance in the rap scene, blending their signature West Coast energy with slick, streetwise lyricism. The accompanying music video, directed by Salty, amplifies the track’s raw intensity. Last year, OHGEESY and Fenix Flexin reunited to drop Work and Heat Stick, their first releases in four years. Heat Stick became an instant hit, earning RIAA Gold certification and racking up over 12 million YouTube views.

Beyond the studio, Shoreline Mafia is set to make their exciting Coachella debut on April 12 and 19, further solidifying their status as festival heavyweights. Their return to the stage is a testament to their enduring influence and the demand for their signature sound.

"Back In Business" - Shoreline Mafia

Quotable Lyrics:

If you talk about a trophy then I been one (Ayy)
Bitch, I've been posted on the block with a big gun (Yeah)
Drug dealer, lone shark, you want some'? I lend some' (Ayy)
I don't pay for pussy, but I want some? I'ma spend some'
Bitch, I been rich since I lived in low income
Catch a opp, spin one, hit a corner, bend one (Ayy)

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
