Rick Ross Takes Fans On A Night Ride Up To His Promise Estate

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 152 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Ross calls his Atlanta estate "The Promise Land." It was formerly owned by heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

Rick Ross's Atlanta estate has been one of the rapper's biggest accomplishments. On Saturday, March 22, he shared an Instagram Story pulling up to the home that begins with a long windy road. The clip plays the classic Yung L.A. track, "Ain't I." Rick Ross's Atlanta estate annually hosts the rapper's popular car show. His home also hosts the annual Maybach Music Group's Memorial Day Weekend extravaganza. The estate is one of many of the rap star's properties.

Rick Ross’s Atlanta mansion is a testament to excess, ambition, and undeniable wealth. Known as The Promise Land, the sprawling estate covers 235 acres in Fayetteville, Georgia, making it one of the most expansive private residences in the country. Originally constructed for boxing legend Evander Holyfield, the mansion boasts an astonishing 109 rooms, including 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, setting the standard for opulence in hip-hop.

More: Rick Ross Brings Up Lil Durk's Legal Struggles While Encouraging Youth To Avoid Crime

Rick Ross Promise Land

The estate’s 350,000-gallon swimming pool stands as the largest in the country, further cementing its reputation for grandeur. Yet Ross’s vision extends beyond luxury. He has transformed sections of the property into a working farm, raising horses and cattle, blending his entrepreneurial spirit with his love for self-sufficiency. His passion for automobiles is also on full display, with a fleet of custom cars stationed across the estate. More than a lavish retreat, The Promise Land functions as a thriving business hub. The mansion has become a sought-after location for Hollywood productions, featuring prominently in films like Coming 2 America. Ross also leverages the property to enhance his brand, frequently sharing glimpses of its extravagance with fans, reinforcing his image as a rap mogul who has built an empire from the ground up.

Rick Ross’s Atlanta estate is more than just a residence—it’s a declaration of success. Its sprawling architecture, massive acreage, and extravagant amenities serve as a physical manifestation of his influence, cementing his status among hip-hop’s elite.

More: Rick Ross Attempts To Troll 50 Cent & G-Unit Studio But Gets Dragged By Fans

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 48.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1188
2022 InvestFest Original Content Rick Ross Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap Mogul 8.8K