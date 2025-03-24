Rick Ross Takes Fans On A Night Ride Up To His Promise Estate

Rick Ross's Atlanta estate has been one of the rapper's biggest accomplishments. On Saturday, March 22, he shared an Instagram Story pulling up to the home that begins with a long windy road. The clip plays the classic Yung L.A. track, "Ain't I." Rick Ross's Atlanta estate annually hosts the rapper's popular car show. His home also hosts the annual Maybach Music Group's Memorial Day Weekend extravaganza. The estate is one of many of the rap star's properties.

Rick Ross’s Atlanta mansion is a testament to excess, ambition, and undeniable wealth. Known as The Promise Land, the sprawling estate covers 235 acres in Fayetteville, Georgia, making it one of the most expansive private residences in the country. Originally constructed for boxing legend Evander Holyfield, the mansion boasts an astonishing 109 rooms, including 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, setting the standard for opulence in hip-hop.

Rick Ross Promise Land

The estate’s 350,000-gallon swimming pool stands as the largest in the country, further cementing its reputation for grandeur. Yet Ross’s vision extends beyond luxury. He has transformed sections of the property into a working farm, raising horses and cattle, blending his entrepreneurial spirit with his love for self-sufficiency. His passion for automobiles is also on full display, with a fleet of custom cars stationed across the estate. More than a lavish retreat, The Promise Land functions as a thriving business hub. The mansion has become a sought-after location for Hollywood productions, featuring prominently in films like Coming 2 America. Ross also leverages the property to enhance his brand, frequently sharing glimpses of its extravagance with fans, reinforcing his image as a rap mogul who has built an empire from the ground up.