Timbaland isn't feeling today's music. In a new interview the superproducer expressed his thought on the current landscape and shares that the music is "bland" and "boring." He believes the reason for it is the recent election dividing the musicians. The statement led to him praising AI. "The election divided us," he said. "What I mean by that is it divided the music. The music sound 'bland,' it sound 'boring.' We talk about AI, and that is the only thing that has a pure soul right now. That you can create something and express your true feelings and it comes out beautiful."

Timbaland's comments follow the superproducer admitting to making several hit records while on drugs. In a interview with Ryan Clark's The Pivot, Timbo shared that he made Justin Timberlake's 20/20 Experience on drugs. Hits produced by Timbaland while intoxicated also include Beyonce and Jay-Z. None of Timbaland's early hits were made while under the influence, the producer admits. Timbo has often encouraged the support of AI in today's music. Recognizing the benefits if used in the proper manner.

Timbaland Milestones



Timbaland has redefined modern music with his futuristic production and genre-blurring sound. His intricate drum patterns, unconventional samples, and forward-thinking beats have shaped hip-hop, R&B, and pop for decades. By the early 2000s, Timbaland was a dominant force, crafting hits for Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé. His work on Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006) redefined pop, with chart-topping singles like “SexyBack” and “My Love.” He later produced The 20/20 Experience (2013), further solidifying Timberlake’s solo stardom. At the same time, he helped shape Nelly Furtado’s Loose (2006), which delivered global hits like “Promiscuous” and “Say It Right.”