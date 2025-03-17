Sarunas Jackson Addresses Ex-Girlfriend Brittney Bell’s Abuse Allegations

Over the weekend, Sarunas Jackson got called out by his ex-girlfriend, Brittney Bell. She accused him of getting physical with her when she confronted him about allegedly getting another woman pregnant. Bell's video quickly went viral, prompting the actor to respond. In a conversation with The Shade Room, he vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that he's never been violent toward Bell or any other woman.

"No, I did not have a physical altercation with Brittney in the way it has been portrayed," he told the outlet. “I have never been violent toward her or any woman in my life. Brittney has a history of experiencing abuse. I, too, witnessed abuse in my childhood, causing me to have a significant caution and sensitivity surrounding the issue. With past false allegations made, they were weaponized. Acknowledging that I'm a 6'8" Black man, I am overly caution of my presentation and physical potential. I have always been intentional about how I conduct myself, particularly in moments of heightened emotion."

Sarunas Jackson Abuse Allegations

Jackson continued, sharing how the situation played out from his perspective. According to him, Bell allegedly confronted him physically when she learned that he allegedly got another woman pregnant. "In an effort to apprehend her and de-escalate the situation, there was physical contact," he alleges. "However, at no point was this an act of violence, intimidation, or control. My only intent was to protect myself and prevent further escalation." Jackson also claims that Bell has apologized to him over the phone for the allegations and denied domestic abuse occurring in their relationship.

Jackson's latest statements come shortly after the woman he allegedly got pregnant, Tesha Gamino, also put him on blast. She alleges that after she learned she was pregnant, the actor tried to pressure her into having an abortion. She even shared voice recordings in which she and Jackson allegedly discuss breaking the news of the alleged pregnancy.