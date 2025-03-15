P2isthename, Famous YouTuber, Found Dead In L.A. Mailroom At 26

YouTube star Philip Enewally, known to millions as P2istheName, has died at 26. Authorities discovered his body in a mailroom on Friday, and the Los Angeles County Coroner is now investigating the circumstances. Few details have been released, but the investigation remains ongoing. Enewally frequently filmed content in mailrooms and shipping locations while showcasing his merchandise, adding a chilling layer to the discovery of his body.

His mother confirmed his passing in a conversation with TMZ on Saturday. While asking for privacy, she encouraged fans to visit his YouTube channel to honor his legacy. Fellow content creators have also paid tribute, including YouTuber COLETHEMAN, who shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. Reflecting on their friendship, he remembered Enewally as a generous mentor who always offered advice to help him grow as a creator. "him and MindofRez were the best duo," tweeted a fan among the condolences. Another fan tweeted, "I’m just hoping and praying bro didn’t get shot and killed doing something for his fans gang cause that would be the worst." Sharing more memories, a fan tweeted: "This breaks my heart I remember when yall use to do a challenge on 2k18 who uploads the most long live p2."

Who Is P2isthename?

Enewally built a massive following through his NBA 2K and Fortnite gameplay before expanding into broader gaming content, including Let’s Play videos. Over time, he transitioned into lifestyle vlogs, sharing his experiences as a young Black entrepreneur in Los Angeles. His nearly four million subscribers followed not just his gaming journey but also his ventures outside of YouTube, including his clothing brand, WallyCo.