Bubba Sparxxx And Big K.R.I.T. Drop Confident New Single "Yeah Buddy"

Bubba Sparxxx and Big K.R.I.T. have teamed up for a new single. The Georgia rapper may not be in the spotlight anymore, but he has kept busy in the music department since his fall from stardom. The new track is called "Yeah Buddy," and it's a bit of a statement from the rapper, one delivered in tandem with the underground legend Big K.R.I.T. It is not yet clear if the song is part of a larger rollout or if it's a standalone that Sparxxx wanted to drop. Considering it has a music video, the former seems much more likely than the latter.

"Yeah Buddy" is a catchy track. The beat, produced by Twonnie Twon, is pretty smooth. It gives Bubba Sparxxx and Big K.R.I.T. plenty of room to deliver some fun bars. Sparxxx declares the run he's currently on to be his "prime," saying "f**k 2006" in the process. Even though that year had the hits, it seems that he's on the journey to getting the respect as well. Big K.R.I.T. delivers a typically strong verse as well. He's been back in his rapping bag over the last few years after a brief detour. It'll be interesting to hear what his next album sounds like as well. The Southern rappers both sound like they've been music together forever, and another collaboration would be welcome if it sounds anything like this one. Give "Yeah Buddy" a listen (with the accompanying music video) below.

Bubba Sparxxx & Big K.R.I.T. - "Yeah Buddy"

Quotable Lyrics: