Bubba Sparxxx And Big K.R.I.T. Drop Confident New Single "Yeah Buddy"

BY Devin Morton 130 Views
bubba-sparxxx-big-krit-yeah-buddybubba-sparxxx-big-krit-yeah-buddy
Bubba Sparxxx and Big K.R.I.T. join forces for the first time ever and sound like they've been longtime collaborators in the process.

Bubba Sparxxx and Big K.R.I.T. have teamed up for a new single. The Georgia rapper may not be in the spotlight anymore, but he has kept busy in the music department since his fall from stardom. The new track is called "Yeah Buddy," and it's a bit of a statement from the rapper, one delivered in tandem with the underground legend Big K.R.I.T. It is not yet clear if the song is part of a larger rollout or if it's a standalone that Sparxxx wanted to drop. Considering it has a music video, the former seems much more likely than the latter.

"Yeah Buddy" is a catchy track. The beat, produced by Twonnie Twon, is pretty smooth. It gives Bubba Sparxxx and Big K.R.I.T. plenty of room to deliver some fun bars. Sparxxx declares the run he's currently on to be his "prime," saying "f**k 2006" in the process. Even though that year had the hits, it seems that he's on the journey to getting the respect as well. Big K.R.I.T. delivers a typically strong verse as well. He's been back in his rapping bag over the last few years after a brief detour. It'll be interesting to hear what his next album sounds like as well. The Southern rappers both sound like they've been music together forever, and another collaboration would be welcome if it sounds anything like this one. Give "Yeah Buddy" a listen (with the accompanying music video) below.

Bubba Sparxxx & Big K.R.I.T. - "Yeah Buddy"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm doing my thing one verse at a time, everything's perfectly fine
Killing all three rings at this circus of mine, never even heard of retirin'
To hell with these boys, it's me and my momma, whole lot of splurgin' and buyin'
F**k 2006, 'cause right now a b***h is observin' my prime
Surfin' and turfin' in prime, of the ocean variety
B****s and ain't no impropriety
Zero h*e s**t inside of me
Know when I know when you lie to me

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
