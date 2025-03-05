Common Attempts To Protect Jennifer Hudson From Errant Basketball During Knicks Game

Last night, the New York Knicks played host to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It was a nip and tuck ball game, with the hometown squad keeping it close with the out-of-towners with six minutes left. Fans were on the edge of their seats --including Common and Jennifer Hudson who were courtside-- up until that point. However, the Warriors would pull away from there, winning 114-102. Still, it was action-packed night, especially for the rap icon and his boo. At one point during the game, the visitors were looking to push the ball up the floor.
However, Knicks backup point guard Miles McBride deflected the pass, and the ball quickly headed for the front row. He tried to hustle to complete the turnover. However, he crashed into Common and Jennifer Hudson in the process. But the real threat in this case was the basketball. Jennifer's partner did his best to bat it away. He appears to do so but in the process, he accidentally knocked off her glasses. It was a funny moment, especially with color commentator Greg Anthony's breakdown of the scenario.
Are Common And Jennifer Hudson Married?
"Did he protect her?" he asked. "Nah, nah, he didn't." After things settled down, Hudson looked quite shook as she tried regaining her composure. Thankfully, she appeared to not be injured, at least. While it wasn't the most flawless save by Common, we are sure the marriage plans are still on between these two. yes, despite what you may think, these longtime lovebirds have not yet tied the knot.
However, Common intends on doing so. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, he said, "If I’m gonna get married, it’s to her. Simple as that. This is definitely — with all due respect to all the women I’ve dated ’cause it’s all love — but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship."