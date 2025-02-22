Leven Kali Has A Burning Question To Ask On "Are U Still" Single

Leven Kali sounds right at home over this funky groove.

The lyrics themselves are fairly scarce, but due to his sharp writing, you are able to follow along with ease. His prowess shouldn't come as a surprise though. The man did lend his talents to one of the biggest albums of the 2020's in Beyonce 's RENAISSANCE. He helped craft tracks from that GRAMMY-winning project such as "ALIEN SUPERSTAR," "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA," "VIRGO'S GROOVE" and more. Overall, "Are U Still," is a fantastic and lively track and a big one for Leven Kali in general. It marks his first solo release of any capacity since 2022 when he put out a handful of singles. Furthermore, this record is his debut under Def Jam Recordings.

Leven Kali is in a strong relationship... or is he? That's what we're wondering on his new single "Are U Still." The Southern California singer and songwriter finds himself head over heels for this woman he's seeing. However, the doubts are filling up his mind throughout this jazzy, soulful and funky alternative R&B cut. "Baby come down from there / Baby come talk to me are you still in love like / I am." That's the question he asks repeatedly, but we are left to assume things are hanging in the balance. There's also this feeling that Leven Kali is trying to prove himself to this person. "More than your man don't call me a friend / That's not what I am / Some kids and a crib it's all in the plans / Can tell that you don't think I'm for real but I am."

