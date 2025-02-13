clipping. & Aesop Rock "Welcome Home Warrioer"

clipping ready for tour with new Aesop Rock collaboration.

clipping. is a truly unique force in music—an experimental Bay Area noise-rap group fronted by a gifted actor with exceptional rapping skills. Their sound is shaped by a range of influences, yet they stand apart from any clear peers. Over the years, clipping. has collaborated with several prominent rappers, including Benny The Butcher, King T, and the late Gangsta Boo. These collaborations are always intriguing, as they showcase how other artists adapt to clipping.'s distinctive style.

Today, the group unveils a new track featuring Aesop Rock, another rapper known for his deep, immersive approach to music. This collaboration follows a series of singles from clipping.'s upcoming concept album Dead Channel Sky, set for release next month. The album, inspired by cyberpunk themes, has already teased tracks like “Run It,” “Keep Pushing,” and “Change The Channel.” Now, clipping. continues to build anticipation with "Welcome Home Warrior," a thought-provoking commentary on the allure of video game fantasy. The track, built on a warped, pulsating electro beat. It harks back to the raw, experimental sound of Aesop Rock's early work with Def Jux.

Both Aesop and Daveed Diggs deliver intricately layered verses, each with a deadpan intensity. In the Dimuccio & Miller-directed video, Diggs portrays a hacker straight out of an '80s B-movie—a character I’d love to see in a film. Dead Channel Sky arrives on March 14, released by Sub Pop.

"Welcome Home Warrioer" - Clipping Featuring Aesop Rock

Quotable Lyrics

Calling all cyber rat race escape artists to the clearing
Hear ye how the synth wind whispers
As endearing as the jacked on past you've all run from
Down in the doldrums grabbing hold as if a dungeon
Guess they say it's of the mind
Well stationed merely paces from the places where online

