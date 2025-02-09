Kendrick Perkins Issues An Apology To Nicki Minaj For Bad Trade Deadline Joke

Kendrick Perkins has apologized after downplaying Nicki Minaj’s star power while analyzing the Golden State Warriors’ trade for Jimmy Butler. During NBA Today’s trade deadline special, Perkins voiced disappointment over the Warriors’ decision, expecting them to acquire a bigger name. Perkins’s joke is in reference to the running joke on social media using famous people like Chilli, Beyonce, and more. The trade deadline ended this week. Nicki Minaj has not commented on Perkins’s remarks yet.

To illustrate his point, he compared Butler to Minaj, saying he had hoped for a “Beyoncé or Taylor Swift” but instead got a “Nicki Minaj.” His comment stunned the NBA Today panel and quickly ignited backlash from Minaj’s devoted fanbase, the Barbz. Fans flooded social media, calling out Perkins for diminishing Minaj’s influence.

The former NBA player soon realized the intensity of the Barbz and backtracked. "Wish I would've known about the Barbz before my Nicki Minaj take… don't charge it to my heart," he tweeted. "My apologies, I don't want no smoke!" He reiterated his apology during a later broadcast, acknowledging the backlash with humor.