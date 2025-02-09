Kendrick Perkins Issues An Apology To Nicki Minaj For Bad Trade Deadline Joke

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins looks on during the fourth quarter between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Kendrick Perkins apologizes after Barbz attack.

Kendrick Perkins has apologized after downplaying Nicki Minaj’s star power while analyzing the Golden State Warriors’ trade for Jimmy Butler. During NBA Today’s trade deadline special, Perkins voiced disappointment over the Warriors’ decision, expecting them to acquire a bigger name. Perkins’s joke is in reference to the running joke on social media using famous people like Chilli, Beyonce, and more. The trade deadline ended this week. Nicki Minaj has not commented on Perkins’s remarks yet.

To illustrate his point, he compared Butler to Minaj, saying he had hoped for a “Beyoncé or Taylor Swift” but instead got a “Nicki Minaj.” His comment stunned the NBA Today panel and quickly ignited backlash from Minaj’s devoted fanbase, the Barbz. Fans flooded social media, calling out Perkins for diminishing Minaj’s influence. 

Who Is Kendrick Perkins?

The former NBA player soon realized the intensity of the Barbz and backtracked. “Wish I would’ve known about the Barbz before my Nicki Minaj take… don’t charge it to my heart,” he tweeted. “My apologies, I don’t want no smoke!” He reiterated his apology during a later broadcast, acknowledging the backlash with humor. “Let me apologize to Nicki Minaj and the Barbz. The Barbz are the dedicated fanbase of Nicki Minaj. Known for their fierce loyalty, they actively support her music, defend her online, and engage in fan-driven campaigns to boost her success. The name “Barbz” originates from Minaj’s early Barbie-inspired aesthetic, which she often referenced in her music and persona. Over the years, the Barbz have gained a reputation for being one of the most passionate and vocal fan communities in pop and hip-hop culture.

Meanwhile, Butler’s trade to the Warriors became official Thursday, with reports confirming a two-year, $121 million extension through the 2026-2027 season. As the conversation around the deal continued, Butler responded on social media, tweeting, “Welcome to the wild wild west.” Nicki Minaj is currently working on a new album.

