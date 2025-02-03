Drake Catches Hilarious Stray From John Lennon's Son After Kendrick Lamar Dominates The GRAMMYs With "Not Like Us"

Well... that was unexpected.

Drake's "No Friends In The Industry" track continues to be proven right time and time again these days. You all already know about how many enemies he's got in the rap game, but what about other artists in wildly different genres? Apparently, John Lennon's son, Sean Lennon, is also a foe of Drizzy's with last night potentially making that a reality. During his GRAMMY acceptance speech on behalf of his father's iconic group, The Beatles, he fired a truly unexpected shot at the Canadian. "And finally, I'm getting older in my middle age, and I wanted to give some advice to the young people out there. Never get into a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. Thank you."

As you could imagine the attendees at the award show were taken aback. But cheers still rang throughout the crowd. Folks online are equally as surprised by this, with one reaction going viral. "I was not expecting John Lennon's son to sh*t on Drake during the Grammy awards." Others pointed out that maybe Sean Lennon remembered a certain jab from The Boy. "I remember Drake dissing the beatles when he beat one of their records. Maybe the son remembered it lol."

Sean Lennon With A Major Right Hook For Drake

That line in question comes from Meek Mill and Drake's 2018 smash hit "Going Bad." "I got more slaps than The Beatles (Beatles)." That was reference to when he had 12 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 the same year "Going Bad" dropped. Prior to Drizzy doing this, The Beatles had held the record for the most tracks since 1964 when they had 11.

Overall, that line wasn't necessarily a diss toward the greatest group/band of all time. Instead, it was more an acknowledgement of a clear-cut fact with numbers to prove it. However, there's a chance that Sean took that a little differently than Drake probably intended. There's also a possibility that Drake's tattoo of the Abbey Road cover with him waving back at the pop/soft rock group got under Sean's skin as well. Additionally, it's worth noting that he showered Kendrick Lamar with praise for taking home five awards during his speech. So, it's clear that he's got a favorite out of the two.

