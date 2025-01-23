Drexthejoint Capitalizes On The Rampant Buzz Surrounding Him With Debut Tape "The One Who Did"

With the West Coast scene absolutely buzzing right now thanks to their dominant stretch in 2024 there couldn't possibly be any more room for someone else to break through. Well, think again, because Drexthejoint may very well be the next man up. If you aren't familiar with him, he's a fiery 19-year-old MC of Mexican descent who hails from Santa Ana, California. The youngster only got his start professionally at the beginning of 2024. However, it took Drexthejoint just a couple of months for folks to pick up on his abilities.
Also aiding his fast track to stardom is a single he put out in back in April called "Bounce Out." Overall, it's an aggressive, murderous, bouncy, West Coast banger that depicts the violence that he's experienced growing up. His production tendencies show mad love to the earlier works of a YG in some ways. The single has just continued to gain popularity, raking in well over 5.5 million streams on Spotify. His monthly listener count is also very respectable given his short time in the game at nearly 375,000. With how fast he's become a fan-favorite, Drexthejoint has made a smart move. That was to share his debut mixtape/EP, The One Who Did. His adoration for his background is prevalent and he really shows just how hungry he is. Overall, it's a project that will grow in popularity throughout the year and we think he's got a bright future ahead.
The One Who Did - Drexthejoint
The One Who Did Tracklist:
- Bad B****es with El Morano Mexicano
- The Macs with Rowdy Racks, Cypress Moreno
- Robbin
- Bop Anthem
- Toot That S*** Up
- Dog Talk
- On Fleek with Mike Sherm, Cypress Moreno
- Ain't Shit with Cypress Moreno
- Do It Up
- Bounce Out
- Section with DomFromLp
- Speak Factz
- Put the City On
- Why with Cypress Moreno
- I'm Him with Heembeezy