Common & Pete Rock vs. MC Shan Could Be Heading To Court

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Pete Rock and Common attend The Drop: Common & Pete Rock at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on July 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Another hip hop beef could be headed to the courtroom.

Pete Rock and Common are under fire from MC Shan over their track “Wise Up,” which samples the classic hip-hop anthem “The Bridge.” Featured on their Grammy-nominated album The Auditorium Vol. 1, the song has sparked controversy as Shan claims he hasn’t received any royalties from the sample—even though he owns the publishing rights. Taking to Instagram, Shan unleashed a fiery rant, putting the duo on notice and airing his frustrations with what he sees as a glaring oversight.

In a heated, all-caps post, Shan declared, “WHAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW IS I OWN THE PUBLISHING ON ‘THE BRIDGE,’ SO IT’S A BIGGER INFRINGEMENT THAN JUST YOU TAKING MY VOICE AND SAMPLE IN A BEAT. I OWN THE PUBLISHING, SON.” He went on to criticize what he described as a double standard in how artists handle copyright disputes. Shan added, “YOU BETTER GO GET THAT MONEY BACK FROM HOMAGE SON CUZ HE DIDN’T KNOCK ON MY DOOR OR CUT ME IN ON NOTHING.”

"The Bridge" Could Be Headed To Court Over A Sample Used By Common & Pete Rock

Last year, Shan acknowledged receiving payment and referred to Pete Rock and Common as “men of respect.” He also admitted they likely cleared the sample through proper legal channels. Despite this, Shan claims the payment never reached him. It’s unclear where the breakdown occurred, but Shan seems confident that he knows his rights and plans to pursue what he’s owed. The situation is a surprising clash among hip-hop legends. Pete Rock, Common, and Shan each hold a revered place in the genre’s history, making the dispute particularly disappointing.

Fans hope the issues between the three legends are resolved before the lawsuit. Sampling disputes have long been a contentious issue in hip-hop, often highlighting the complexities of music publishing and copyright. For now, it’s a stark reminder of the importance of properly compensating artists for their contributions to the culture.

