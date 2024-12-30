Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy End 2024 On The Road In New Single, "Road Runnin"

Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy hit the road in the new single.

Casey Veggies had a productive 2024 and ended it with an exciting collaboration with Dom Kennedy called "Road Runnin." The closer track to his latest album showcases an ambitious Cassie and Dom, rapping about getting to the money and all the perks that it brings. From women to power to respect, the track adds to the West Coast's phenomenal 2024 led by Kendrick Lamar. Before working with Casey Veggies, Dom Kennedy released his ninth album, Class of '95.

Veggies and Kennedy's music dates back to the 2010s. Previous hits from them include "She In My Car," "Stop Playin," and "On The West." An OFWGKTA affiliate, Casey Veggies's catalog includes collaborations with E-40, Nipsey Hussle, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Since High School, Veggies has always craved his own lane in music; he was one of the original artists to take fans behind the scenes with his vlog series. Along with music, he ventured into acting, landing a role in the breakout 2015 film Dope. Veggies released his debut album that same year.

Caught Up in The Game is Veggies's second album of 2024. Along with Dom Kennedy, the 11-song project features Bino Rideaux. Other breakout tracks include "On Me," "Payroll," and "Show Money." Nostalgia, Veggies's joint album with Dylvinci, features D Smoke, IamSU!, and King Chip.

"Road Runnin" - Casey Veggies Ft. Dom Kennedy

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been on my grind, baby I've been road runnin'

And they talking like they that but ain't getting mo hunnies

I can lose it all and still know I got more coming

When you get into that check, you know them hoes coming