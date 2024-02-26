Casey Veggies Teams Up With Dylvinci For Some "Nostalgia"

Inglewood. California's very own, Casey Veggies, is back to end his two-year album drought just about two months into 2024. Little did we know that last month would be the start of him dropping a tape with a producer who is really coming into his own. Nostalgia, the name of this new LP, is exclusively handled production wise by Dylvinci. He is just 19 years old and working with a veteran like Casey is a huge accomplishment.

Like we said, in January, Casey Veggies dropped a single for Nostalgia called "Put The City On." However, after that, he went on to release two more. "Boss Talk" would follow in early February with D Smoke. Then, last but not least was "Won't She," which would come just two weeks later with Iamsu!

Listen To Nostalgia By Casey Veggies & Dylvinci

When you listen to Casey Veggies' Nostalgia, you will hear the influences that Dylvinci likes to pull from. While this production certainly does fit Casey's style, quite a couple of others would fit snuggly. One of his favorite artists that he likes to borrow from includes Tyler, The Creator and we can see why. The soulful and boom-bap instrumenals could be something that would have landed on Flower Boy.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Nostalgia, by Casey Veggies and Dylvinci? Is he the best up-and-coming producer right now, why or why not? Is this one of Casey's best projetcs, why or why not? Which tracks are you gravitating toward the most right now and why?

Nostalgia Tracklist:

Another Lane Prada Tags Nostalgia Won't She with Iamsu! Put The City On Boss Talk Cut Different Phillip Lim with King Chip Heavyweight No Flaggin' Savage Either Way with TTM Dawg, Sean Ev Curtains Closed

