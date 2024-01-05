Casey Veggies Reps Cali With "Put The City On"

Casey Veggies is a rapper from California who might be lost in the shuffle for some people. While he has been releasing music since the late 2000s and early 2010s, he never really had the star power. He floats in between mainstream and underground and that might be the reason why. Additionally, it will almost be two years since his last album, Crypto Veggies, dropped. Furthermore, since the tape that featured Natalia Shanelle, Yun-A, nNo, and more, Casey has remained fairly quiet.

In 2023, the 30-year-old only pushed out a handful of singles. In fact, one out of the two was not even his single. The closest he came to dropping a full project was the EP, Ten Toes Down. Casey worked alongside Futuristiks: Mike & Keys for the five-song tape. That came out in the early half of May. Maybe 2024 will be a more active one for the Cali veteran.

Listen To "Put The City On" By Casey Veggies

To kick off the new year, Casey Veggies has come through with a quick two-minute single. It is titled "Put The City On," and it is a track that features that familiar West Coast sound. Casey catches a nice flow on the pop-rap-inspired instrumental. You can stream the track on YouTube, or any other DSP.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Put The City On," by Casey Veggies? Where does he rank for rappers from the state of California? Do you think we are going to receive an album from him this year, why or why not? What is your favorite element about this single and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Casey Veggies. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

