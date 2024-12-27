Hit-Boy Honors His Teachers With A "Letter To My Mentors"

Hit-Boy recognizes his O.G.s.

Hit-Boy has had a tremendous career, including producing mega-hits for Beyonce, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar. In his new song, “Letter To My Mentors,” the super producer acknowledges those who have guided him throughout the journey. He begins with Polow Da Don taking him under his wing to his Surf Club crew, joining Ye’s production team to create huge records for the biggest names in music. The track is a huge thank you to the past with a glimpse into the super producer’s future. The music video relives the past with various behind-the-scene and interview footage.

Promoting the music video on Instagram, the caption reads: “The last 18 years been a real journey! “Letter to my mentors” out rn produced by me.” Entering mainstream hip-hop in 2010, the Inland Empire, California, rapper-producer built a hit-making production crew known as Surf Club with buzzing musician Chase N. Cashe. In 2011, Hit-Boy signed with G.O.O.D. Music. Hit became world famous with the Jay-Z and Ye hit “N***a In Paris.” Afterward, Hit produced chart-topping hits across pop culture for Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and Justin Bieber. His career has secured three Grammys.

The new track closes an impressive 2024 for the super producer that includes working with his father Big Hit. In May, the father-son duo linked up with The Alchemist for a standout album, Black & Whites. As a producer, Hit-Boy contributed to new music by Big Sean, Jennifer Lopez, and Rapsody.

“Letter To My Mentors” - Hit-Boy

Quotable Lyrics:

From the jump, me and Ye was on the Gemini flow

Two minds, one path where creativity grows

We coulda made another 'N***as in Paris;' that sh*t was heat

Stars had other plans, pulled us off beat