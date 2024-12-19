ATL Jacob Criticized By Woman Claiming To Be Pregnant With His Child

The producer was called out.

ATL Jacob recently celebrated the birth of his child with Ti Taylor. The couple welcomed Favour Aya in October, and gushed about their daughter via social media. Now, however, ATL Jacob is being called out for failing to show the same interest in another alleged child. The producer was called out by a woman who claims to be pregnant with his child. She also accused Jacob of telling her that he didn't want to have a kid with Ti Taylor behind closed doors.

The whole conflict came about on Instagram. ATL Jacob posted a lengthy caption praising Ti Taylor for the way she handled the pregnancy. "Words can't express how proud I am of you," the producer stated. "I know our little one is blessed to have you as a mother. Welcome to motherhood." Most followers were charmed by ATL Jacob's comments. The Instagram user xxvar_ aka Var was not pleased, however. She posted underneath the producer's caption with a lengthy statement of her own. She put Jacob on blast with a series of bold claims regarding her pregnancy and Ti Taylor's.

ATL Jacob Was Accused Of Ignoring Another Child

"Wasn't you the same one who said you told her you didn't want her baby?," Var asked. She inferred that since ATL Jacob is brought of Favour Aya being born, he should be proud of the child that she says she's carrying. "If you're gonna congratulate and announce one baby you say you didn't want," she explained. "Might as well congratulate and announce this one too." Var then dropped the bombshell regarding her own pregnancy. "Our daughter will be here very soon," she asserted. Neither ATL Jacob nor Taylor have addressed these allegations.