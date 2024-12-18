DJ Akademiks Isn't Sure Lil Wayne's Legacy Will Hold Up Following Kendrick Lamar Drama

NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Lil Wayne looks on in the second quarter against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks isn't sure Lil Wayne's legacy is going to stand the test of time.

DJ Akademiks has weighed in on how Lil Wayne has handled his recent drama with Kendrick Lamar. In doing so, he argued that the iconic rapper's legacy may not stand the test of time. Wayne had been upset with the NFL for choosing Lamar to perform instead of him at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. After Lamar mentioned the drama on his new album, GNX, Wayne avoided starting a battle with him.

“I guarantee you this: Lil Wayne’s legacy in hip-hop is gonna kinda go down like Allen Iverson’s legacy in basketball," Akademiks began. "What do I mean? Because a lot of what Wayne did to get that throne was done in the mixtape era, and these days we look at a lot of albums as the championship, per se, because we’ve almost like extinguished what’s called a mixtape or what they used to call mixtapes. They’re not existent on the platforms we now consume music on. He kinda looked like a guy who definitely revolutionized the game, like how A.I. did with how he was dribbling and how he played, but he's kind of looked at as ringless."

Lil Wayne Performs In Des Moines

Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. © Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Ak mentioned how many of the sites that host mixtapes, such as DatPiff, are no longer relevant. Additionally, he compared him to Jay-Z and noted how Jay has successfully aged in hip-hop by transitioning to the business side of the industry.

DJ Akademiks Weighs In On Lil Wayne

Lamar mentioned Wayne on his song, "wacced out murals," rapping: "Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down." Wayne eventually revealed that he had a phone call with Lamar and didn't interpret the bars to be disrespectful. Check out DJ Akademiks' full thoughts on Lil Wayne's legacy below.

Cole Blake
