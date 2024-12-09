UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing: Police Name Luigi Mangione As Person Of Interest

Police have finally made an arrest.

Police in Pennsylvania apprehended 26-year-old Luigi Mangione as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Monday afternoon. A McDonald's employee in Altoona recognized him from pictures police have shared in recent days and alerted the authorities. They've yet to arrest or charge him in connection with the killing, but he was allegedly carrying a gun, a silencer, and other false forms of identification, according to The New York Times. Thompson was slain in Midtown Manhattan on December 4.

In addition to the weapon, Mangione was also carrying a handwritten manifesto criticizing healthcare companies for their corporate greed, two law enforcement officials told The Times. “Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues, and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” a spokesperson for UnitedHealth Group said in a statement caught by CNN on Tuesday. "We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation. We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they mourn."

Police Share Wanted Poster For Healthcare CEO Shooter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 4: A wanted poster is set up for an NYPD press conference regarding a homicide that authorities believe was a targeted attack at One. Police Plaza on December 4, 2024, in New York City. United Healthcare C.E.O. Brian Thompson was shot before 7:00am this morning, before he was to attend the company's annual investors meeting. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

Users on social media have already begun scouring his accounts for further information. Many are claiming he attended a private high school in the Baltimore area where he graduated as valedictorian. He also apparently earned a degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020.