Paul Wall Taps Friends For Slang In "Underground Ambassador"

Paul Wall's new posse cut has diplomatic immunity.

Paul Wall and DJ Fresh assemble a crew of lyricists to give them the opportunity to educate the masses on the latest slang in the new track “Underground Ambassador.” Relying on some familiar faces, the Houston native brings together unique wordsmiths from all four corners of the map. Freeway out of Philly, Berner from the Bay Area, Big K.R.I.T. representing Mississippi, Termanology out of Massachusetts, and Rich The Factor from Kansas City. Everyone on the track delivers a signature slang that describes grinding. The new track is the lead single for Paul Wall’s forthcoming album of the same title.

The latest release follows a lengthy history of collaborations between Paul Wall and Termanology. The two have previously joined forces on two joint albums that included guest appearances by Freeway and Big K.R.I.T. Paul has been guiding Houston hip-hop for years now with his iced-out appeal and catchy lyrics about riding down with the bass rattling. Wall was a part of the original Swish House crew that took over hip-hop in the early 2000s. “Still Trippin,” his hit song with Mike Jones and Slim Thug, turned 20 years old recently. The song’s success would lead to Wall being featured on Ye’s classic “Drive Slow.” Wall's new album is scheduled for release this month on his own imprint.

“Underground Ambassador” - Paul Wall ft. Big K.R.I.T., Freeway, Termanology, Berner, Rich The Factor

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m the underground ambassador

Dropping slang you might not understand, but hold tight; I’m a break it down