Big Moochie Grape Is Back With A Vengeance On "Eat Or Get Ate 2"

Big Moochie Grape is back and making bangers once again after serving some time behind bars. The Memphis, Tennessee native served 14 months for parole violation, according to The FADER and it stemmed from a previous release from jail for a gun charge originally. After coming back to society, the PRE (Paper Route Emipre) signee wasted almost no time getting back in the studio. He collaborated with YouTube channel 4 Shooters Only to drop off his single "WAKE EM UP" via a "From The Block" performance. Since February, he's been on a tear, and it's lead to Big Moochie Grape delivering EAT OR GET ATE 2.
It's a sequel to his first-ever LP, Eat Or Get Ate, which hit DSPs back in 2020. Four singles were a part of the rollout, including one with the late Big Scarr called "Trap A Lil Harder." The title of that record translates pretty well to what Grape is doing on this project because he goes off on a lot of these tracks. The Young Dolph mentee brings a lot of sped-up flows to songs like the braggadocious opener "Crip Blue Hundreds." BandPlay produces this cut, and we just have to say that this guy seems to never miss on a beat. He's just as important as Moochie on this record and it's clear they display some great synergy when they work together.
Eat Or Get Ate 2 - Big Moochie Grape
EAT OR GET ATE 2 Tracklist:
- Crip Blue Hundreds
- Never Come Second
- Manifest with Key Glock
- Bigg Azz Bands with Key Glock, Kenny Muney
- Can't Stop It
- Bacc In The Maybach
- No Favors (feat. Money Man)
- Yea
- Trap A Lil Harder (feat. Big Scarr)
- Ice Age
- TROLLIN'
- Send Em A Message