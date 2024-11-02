Big Moochie Grape Is Back With A Vengeance On "Eat Or Get Ate 2"

One of Dolph's mentee's is laying down some slick flows on this record.

It's a sequel to his first-ever LP, Eat Or Get Ate, which hit DSPs back in 2020. Four singles were a part of the rollout, including one with the late Big Scarr called "Trap A Lil Harder." The title of that record translates pretty well to what Grape is doing on this project because he goes off on a lot of these tracks. The Young Dolph mentee brings a lot of sped-up flows to songs like the braggadocious opener "Crip Blue Hundreds." BandPlay produces this cut, and we just have to say that this guy seems to never miss on a beat. He's just as important as Moochie on this record and it's clear they display some great synergy when they work together.

Big Moochie Grape is back and making bangers once again after serving some time behind bars. The Memphis, Tennessee native served 14 months for parole violation, according to The FADER and it stemmed from a previous release from jail for a gun charge originally. After coming back to society, the PRE (Paper Route Emipre) signee wasted almost no time getting back in the studio. He collaborated with YouTube channel 4 Shooters Only to drop off his single "WAKE EM UP" via a "From The Block" performance. Since February, he's been on a tear, and it's lead to Big Moochie Grape delivering EAT OR GET ATE 2.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.