Big Moochie Grape Slips And Slides Through Banger "WAKE EM UP"

Memphis, Tennessee is always providing listeners with hot new tracks and projects. Today, we have a new one from Big Moochie Grape who we recently just sat down with. The Paper Route Empire signee was doing time in jail for 14 months. It followed a parole violation he had handed down to him after being released from a separate occasion for a gun charge. In fact, Moochie was released a week ago today, January 17, and is already back in action.

According to Fader, the rapper is back with a new single for the fans who have been dying to hear him on the mic. Of course, this is the tradition that nearly every rapper follows after being released. It is a meditative way for them to get out that creative energy stored inside. Additionally, this will be a track that lands on Big Moochie's upcoming album, Eat or Get Ate 2. Furthermore, the name of the new cut is "WAKE EM UP."

Listen To "WAKE EM UP" By Big Moochie Grape

People who forgot about Big Moochie Grape will certainly be alert after hearing this one. His voice has that commanding presence to it that is unmistakable. That, paired with the effortless flows he displays on it makes it all the more enjoyable to rock with. The first installment of Eat Or Get Ate dropped quite a bit ago, back in 2020. There is no further information on when that will drop, but we have this to feast on for now.

