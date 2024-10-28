Big Moochie Grape Teams Up With Late Rapper Big Scarr On "Trap A Lil Harder"

The two Memphis rappers teamed up for "Trap a lil Harder."

Big Moochie Grape has shared a new single featuring the late rapper, Big Scarr. On "Trap A Lil Harder," he and his fellow Memphis native trade bars over a sinister beat right in time for the Halloween season. "Spot in the hood, that b*tch jump the Carters / Stop f*ckin' ratchets, then switched to the models / B*tch call me daddy, but I'm not her father," they rap on the chorus. Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving the song. "Ugh I miss Scarrs voice whenever you hear him rap. Always goosebumps just like Dolph gave me. Long live the fallen kings," one fan wrote. Another posted: "Idgaf how long it's been if I see Scarr name I'll always click it!!!."

Speaking of the Halloween spirit, Grape will be celebrating the holiday by releasing his next project, Eat Or Get Ate 2, on October 31st. Moochie released the first installment in the series back in 2020. The new effort will see him collaborating with Key Glock, Kenny Muney, and Money Man. Check out "Trap A Lil Harder" below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Big Moochie Grape on HotNewHipHop.

Big Moochie Grape Gears Up For His Next Project

