Big Moochie Grape Teams Up With Late Rapper Big Scarr On "Trap A Lil Harder"

BYCole Blake48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Big Moochie Grape - Trap a Lil HarderBig Moochie Grape - Trap a Lil Harder
The two Memphis rappers teamed up for "Trap a lil Harder."

Big Moochie Grape has shared a new single featuring the late rapper, Big Scarr. On "Trap A Lil Harder," he and his fellow Memphis native trade bars over a sinister beat right in time for the Halloween season. "Spot in the hood, that b*tch jump the Carters / Stop f*ckin' ratchets, then switched to the models / B*tch call me daddy, but I'm not her father," they rap on the chorus. Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving the song. "Ugh I miss Scarrs voice whenever you hear him rap. Always goosebumps just like Dolph gave me. Long live the fallen kings," one fan wrote. Another posted: "Idgaf how long it's been if I see Scarr name I'll always click it!!!."

Speaking of the Halloween spirit, Grape will be celebrating the holiday by releasing his next project, Eat Or Get Ate 2, on October 31st. Moochie released the first installment in the series back in 2020. The new effort will see him collaborating with Key Glock, Kenny Muney, and Money Man. Check out "Trap A Lil Harder" below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Big Moochie Grape on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed By Family Members

Big Moochie Grape Gears Up For His Next Project

Quotable Lyrics:

B*tch, and I'm havin' sh*t my way (My way)
Hop in the kitty cat, make it go sideways (Skrrt, skrrt)
Post in the trap from a Friday to Friday (On God)
Hit his ass up with the heat, yeah, we call it a fry day (Fah)
Been with the sh*t before MySpace (Uh-huh)
VVS diamonds, they kickin' like they do karate (Kickin')

Read More: Big Moochie Grape's First Day Out: On His Release, Young Dolph & PRE's Reign

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...