Lucas Coly's Ex, Amber H, Tearfully Responds To Backlash After His Death

Lucas Coly died at the age of 27, earlier this week.

Lucas Coly's ex-girlfriend, Amber H, has addressed critics on social media after the rapper took his life at the age of 27, earlier this week. In doing so, she argued that she did all she could to support him over their nine-year relationship. She also went into detail about being on the phone with him during the final moments of his life.

"I did everything I could," Amber said through tears. "That's all I can say. I did everything I could. He could not take the breakup and that's just what it is. I couldn't do it anymore. I could not. I'm about to be 30. If you don't want the help by now, if you don't got the help by now, you don't want the help. So don't fault me for choosing myself. Would you rather be saying R.I.P. to Lucas and Amber?" When The Shade Room reposted the clips, fans in the comments section voiced their support.

Amber Breaks Silence On Lucas Coly's Death

Coly’s longtime manager previously told fans to look out for confirmation from Amber in a since-deleted post on Facebook. As caught by Us Weekly, he wrote: "I’m not OK. Pray for Amber y’all... He loved all of his fans. 2024 has been the worst year of my life. Lucas was more of a brother to me than my client. Amber will confirm the news when she is ready. Please give her time to process and heal. When the funeral arrangements are set, I will post them here."

Lucas Coly's Manager Speaks Out

Coly was born in France but immigrated to the United States at the age of 8. He initially blew up on Vine before releasing the hit song, "I Just Wanna." Check out Amber's comments on Instagram Live above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lucas Coly on HotNewHipHop.

