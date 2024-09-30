Dikembe Mutombo Passes Away After Two-Year Battle With Brain Cancer

The NBA Hall of Famer and ambassador was 58.

According to ESPN and multiple reports, NBA center and shot blocking extraordinaire Dikembe Mutombo has passed away at the age of 58. The 2015 Hall of Fame inductee played his collegiate ball at Georgetown before getting drafted 1991 by the Denver Nuggets. After playing for 18 years between them, the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and the Houston Rockets, he racked up quite a lot of accomplishments. Mutombo's ability to alter shots led him to become a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was also selected to six All-Defensive teams, received three All-NBA selections, and was an eight-time All Star.

After retiring following the 2008-2009 season, he would still be heavily involved with the league. He became an ambassador, as well as playing an integral role in developing the Basketball Africa League. But besides just helping the NBA reach more and more people across the globe he was an incredible person and humanitarian. In 1997, Mutombo started his own foundation named after himself to aid his homeland, the Democratic Republic of Congo, in numerous ways. One of the most substantial efforts includes a 170-bed hospital in Kinshasa that's taking care of people regardless of their financial situation.

Dikembe Mutombo Was & Always Will Be An NBA Legend

Overall, Mutombo was and still is one of the most beloved figures in the sport. His contagious spirit and willingness to help others will never be forgotten. It was reported two years ago that he was being treated for a brain tumor in Atlanta. Sadly, it got worse as he passed away Monday from brain cancer. The NBA says his family was around him during his final moments. Comissioner of the league, Adam Silver, expressed his love and adoration for Mutombo, praising him for his efforts to spreading the impact of the NBA around the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this time.