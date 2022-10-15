NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced on Saturday. The Hall of Famer’s family did not confirm what caused the tumor to be discovered, nor any other details about his health.

“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” Mutombo’s family said in a statement shared by the NBA. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for UNICEF)

“We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court,” Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said.

The 7-foot-2-inch center is widely considered one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in NBA history. Throughout his 18-year career, he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award four times and was selected to eight All-Star teams. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Off the court, Mutombo has become well-known for his humanitarian work, serving on the boards of several organizations, such as Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation, and the National Board for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

