Celebrity Beauty Expert Ja'Maal Buster Passes Away

Rest in peace.

Ja'Maal Buster, a celebrity style icon and self-proclaimed "Eyelash Guru," has tragically passed away at 34, as B.Scott announced on social media late Thursday night (September 26). No cause of death has been revealed at press time, and social media users and Ja'Maal's loved ones are pouring out tributes and heartfelt recollections in their memory. The Texarkana, TX native's various social media accounts have not yet addressed this saddening loss at press time. For those unfamiliar with Buster, they quickly rose in the worlds of style and fashion, especially thanks to their penchant for eyelashes. They worked with various celebrities after leaving their previous employer, Dolce & Gabbana, including Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, and many more.

Then, Ja'Maal Buster opened Fabulous Lashes by Ja'Maal Buster, now known as Ja'Maal Buster Lashes. At press time, it seems like Buster's official website disappeared. Nevertheless, admirers know their story. The Texas native began as a hair specialist in the beauty world before discovering their talent for eyelash styling. During a 2018 interview with Beauty Launch Pad, they explained how they learned their technique and creativity for lashes through a Japanese eyelash specialist who shared and cultivated their expertise through email exchanges.

RIP Ja'Maal Buster: The Eyelash Guru To The Stars

As for how Ja'Maal Buster entered the world of celebrity fashion and styling, they had shared that a client introduced them to their friends, which eventually landed them a Vogue collaboration. Also, in another interview, they stated that Beyoncé, Lindsay Lohan, and other superstars have used many of their products.

Meanwhile, this is how Ja'Maal Buster explained their love for their craft, and what are some of the things that enticed them the most about the process of styling eyelashes. "My favorite part is creating individual looks for each of my clients," they expressed. "Every woman is different; every eye is different; so you have to try to create something that accentuates that person. I don’t lash every client the same way because it doesn’t always work on every eye. I find a lot of people are just doing lashes; they’re not creating something that will look great on their individual clients."
Rest In Peace Ja'Maal Buster.

...