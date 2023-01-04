Dave & Buster’s co-founder, James “Buster” Corley, has died at the age of 72. According to TMZ, police discovered him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Dallas, Texas.

A representative for Dave & Buster’s told the outlet that he was “an innovative and creative force” with a “pioneering spirit.”

Atmosphere – Game Room during The Opening of the Times Square Dave & Busters – March 30, 2006 at Dave & Busters – Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

They continued: “Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures.”

Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to confirm an official cause of death.

“The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a police representative said. They transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,” Corley’s daughter Kate told WFAA. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Corley and his partner, David Corriveau, opened the first Dave & Buster’s in Dallas back in 1982. They decided on which of their names would come first by way of a coin toss. The two served as co-CEOs from 1982 to 1989 before later selling the business to the retail conglomerate, Edison Brothers. They remained as board members. As of today, Dave & Buster’s has 151 locations in the U.S. and two in Canada.

David Corriveau passed away in 2015 at age 63.

[Via]