DJ Paul, Kordhell And Krayzie Bone Get Ominous On New Anthem "KNIGHTS"

This trio delivers the goods.

DJ Paul and Kordhell have an entire album in the works. These two may seem like unlikely collaborators in theory, but both have an affinity for the ominous. Paul with his Three 6 Mafia production, and Kordhell with his atmospheric albums. Together they are going to drop a project with lots of musical character, and the lead single, "KNIGHTS," bears this out. The duo create an absolutely menacing vibe on the song, which is furthered by the involvement of the legendary Krayzie Bone.

The manipulation of voices is notable from the song's opening moments. DJ Paul's vocals are overlaid in such a way that they embellish the overall creepiness. The Kordhell influence is strong in this regard. We also get to hear instruments come in and out of the mix. There are strings that burst in during the chorus, which only furthers the feeling that we're listening to something out of a Dirty South haunted house. The Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony rapper blends so seamlessly into the mix that you might even bypass his verse without even realizing it. DJ Paul and Kordhell are creating something unique here, and we can't wait to see how it translates to a full project.

DJ Paul And Kordhell Seamlessly Blend Their Styles

