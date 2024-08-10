Larry June Provides Immaculate Vibes On New Album "Doing It For Me"

Larry June is the most relaxed man in hip-hop. He's inherited the crown from Curren$y , who shares June's affinity for smoked-out Alchemist production. The thing that distinguishes June, though, is his specificity. The rapper's verses are packed with references to the Bay Area, designer brands, and the experiences that made him who he is today. Boring topics in the wrong hands, but Larry June has an innate feel for what sounds good. Doing It for Me is a showcase for the rapper to show what he can do without having to rely on others. Like the titular "me" suggests, the album is a solo venture, with zero guest features.

"Magnum P.I." is the perfect thesis for the album. The production is hazy and nostalgic, while Larry June waxes poetic over his teenage escapades. "Morning Calculations" is even better. Built around a hypnotic vocal sample, the song gives the rapper a chance to reflect on his rise to stardom. The unison of topics and song titles cannot be overstated here. Every track on Doing It for Me sounds like a manifestation of its title. "Stinson Beach" pushes things in a jazzy direction courtesy of flute samples and a chorus that showcases Larry June's surprisingly decent singing voice. "Breakfast In Gold Coast" is one of the best songs the rapper has ever released. The beat, the bars, and the aesthetic details (the sounds of rain at the very end) compress the June experience into a two and a half minute masterclass. Doing It for Me is really for all of us.