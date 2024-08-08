50 Cent Flexes New Rolex Watch Dedicated To His Late Grandfather

The rapper pays tribute in style.

50 Cent is a watch connoisseur. He's up there with JAY-Z in terms of impressive wrist wear collections. The rapper's latest acquisition, however, has an additional sentimental value. 50 took to Instagram on August 6 to flex a brand new Rolex watch from Turbo Tourbillion. The Rolex is a sight to behold, with a custom design from New York jeweler Tajia Diamonds and a staggering price tag of $5 million. 50 Cent justified the cost, however, by noting that the Rolex is a tribute to his late grandfather.

The rapper revealed that a photo of his grandfather was actually printed on the face of the watch. "Our time here is limited," he wrote in the caption. "I want to thank you in advance for not wasting mine." It's a touching tribute, and one that makes sense given how important 50 Cent's grandparents were in his life. The rapper's grandfather, Curtis Jackson, Jr., was a particularly huge influence on him. 50 told Now Afro Beats that Jackson, Jr. effectively raised him from a young age. "We were living on my grandfather’s income," he recalled. "He was real old-fashioned. He is a representation of tradition for me."

50 Cent's Grandfather Raised Him From An Early Age

50 Cent credited Curtis Jackson, Sr. with shaping the way he perceived wealth and the value of hard work. "If you understand where you’re at financially, you make logical decisions versus if you didn’t have an understanding because he was handling things," the rapper explained. "Then you could feel deprived. It could feel like there’s something else out there that you’re not experiencing." It's ironic, then, that the rapper would spend a whopping $5 million on a time piece as tribute, but the intention is undeniable.