50 Cent Flexes New Rolex Watch Dedicated To His Late Grandfather

50 Cent is a watch connoisseur. He's up there with JAY-Z in terms of impressive wrist wear collections. The rapper's latest acquisition, however, has an additional sentimental value. 50 took to Instagram on August 6 to flex a brand new Rolex watch from Turbo Tourbillion. The Rolex is a sight to behold, with a custom design from New York jeweler Tajia Diamonds and a staggering price tag of $5 million. 50 Cent justified the cost, however, by noting that the Rolex is a tribute to his late grandfather.
The rapper revealed that a photo of his grandfather was actually printed on the face of the watch. "Our time here is limited," he wrote in the caption. "I want to thank you in advance for not wasting mine." It's a touching tribute, and one that makes sense given how important 50 Cent's grandparents were in his life. The rapper's grandfather, Curtis Jackson, Jr., was a particularly huge influence on him. 50 told Now Afro Beats that Jackson, Jr. effectively raised him from a young age. "We were living on my grandfather’s income," he recalled. "He was real old-fashioned. He is a representation of tradition for me."
50 Cent's Grandfather Raised Him From An Early Age
50 Cent credited Curtis Jackson, Sr. with shaping the way he perceived wealth and the value of hard work. "If you understand where you’re at financially, you make logical decisions versus if you didn’t have an understanding because he was handling things," the rapper explained. "Then you could feel deprived. It could feel like there’s something else out there that you’re not experiencing." It's ironic, then, that the rapper would spend a whopping $5 million on a time piece as tribute, but the intention is undeniable.
A day after Jackson, Sr.'s passing, 50 Cent memorialized him on Instagram. He posted several photos of his grandfather, and thanked him for everything he did to provide. "My old man is [a] tuff act to follow, he sacrificed for all of us," the rapper asserted. "He made me smile every time I saw him." Jackson, Sr.'s wife Beulah, passed away from cancer in 2022. 50 was similarly effusive in his praise for his grandma, telling Big Issue that she was the person he loved the most. "None of them impacted like when my grandmother died," he admitted. "She was the love of my life."
