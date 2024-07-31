Amine Shows His Love For Charli XCX With "360.5"

Maybe we get an Amine and Charli collab in the future?

In the hip-hop world, we usually dub the sweltering months of the year "hot girl summer" thanks to Megan Thee Stallion. However, in the pop realm, they are dubbing this time as "brat summer". You can attribute that to English superstar Charli xcx. Her recent album BRAT is one of the strongest records of the year in any genre, as she continues to dominate her field. So many songs off the project are popping off right now such as "Apple", "Von dutch", and "365". But by a wide margin, "360" is leading the way as it has over 110.4 million streams on Spotify. Apparently, Amine is a huge fan of hers, because he is embracing being a brat on his new single "360.5".

This is essentially a rap remix to it, as the original beat, which is produced by A. G. Cook and Cirkut, is reused here. Additionally, Amine keeps the runtime pretty identical to the 2:11 that Charli utilizes. In typical fashion, he brings a lot of charisma and comedic qualities to the track both through the lyrics and visuals. Speaking of the latter, the Portland, Oregon multi-hyphenate appears to have filmed the music video on his phone from the comfort of his pad he's staying at in Ischia, Italy. Overall, he shreds the beat, and it makes sense why he hopped a quirky beat like this one.

"360.5"- Amine

