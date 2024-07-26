Nicki Minaj Roasted For Just Now Realizing She’s An Adult

You can flame her for this, but we agree in some regard.

If there is one thing that will always remain true in life is that we are all going to grow up. It is a natural process that we all must endure. It really is a sobering reality that some people are not ready to come to grips with. Some rush into adulthood, while others would rather push that inevitable truth as far down as possible. It seems like rap superstar Nicki Minaj is a part of the latter's camp as evidenced by a recent tweet. "So, ummm….WE’RE the adults now? Goodness, 🫣 it all happened so fast. Do yall offer summer school? Night school?", she questioned.

A lot of her fans were in agreeance with the Pink Friday 2 artist. One Barb writes, "Girl I just stream blessings and continue moving forward". "I’m too damn grown now & it’s kicking my behind slowly but surely. Working full time, completing my masters, paying my car payment. Nobody ever told me it comes this fast", another adds. However, there are also a fair share of commenters who are simply floored by Nicki's Twitter thoughts.

Some Nicki Minaj Fans Are Astounded With Her

"Nicki go to bed baby", one X user bluntly states. Others were coming at the musician for just being one of the older ones in the industry. "You been an adult for like 40 years😭". "Baby you the new elderly". However, same came to her defense, pointing out her responsibilities as a mother while working in a demanding industry. "Since yall wanna act all ignor@nt, imma explain! When you have a kid, and now you have someone you’re responsible for, it’s a different type of “Being an adult.” It’ll done on you differently that you’re the adult now 😂". Clearly, this started a huge debate across social media, and it leads us to wonder where y'all stand.

More Reactions On Twitter