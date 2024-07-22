Pries Returns With "Ghetto Rich" To Preview Upcoming Album

Pries has returned to the music scene with a new single titled, "Ghetto Rich." It arrives ahead of his upcoming album, Heartbreaks and Headaches, which is expected to drop sometime in the fall. On the new song, the Denver artist brags about getting women, being slept on, and his wealth with an infectiously smooth flow. Before "Ghetto Rich," Pries previously made waves with the release of his 2023 song, "Stoop Kid." In 2021, he released the album, Beautifully Depressed, which encompasses a total of 20 tracks. It's one of over a dozen projects he has released over the course of his career.
In other music news, it's been a busy week for hip-hop. In addition to Pries, Childish Gambino, Denzel Curry, Rich The Kid, and more artists all released new music on Friday. For Gambino, he dropped what he's billing to be his final album, Bando Stone And The New World. Its release predates a film of the same name that he's working on. Denzel Curry, on the other hand, paid homage to his Southern roots by dropping off King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2.
What did you think of Pries' latest track, "Ghetto Rich?" Check out the song for yourself in the video below as well as some of the more quotable lyrics. He's yet to confirm an exact date for the project.
Pries Shares New Song, "Ghetto Rich"
Quotable Lyrics:
My foot in the game, I'm standing on business
My dream is a house, my neck is a chandelier
