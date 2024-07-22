Pries Returns With "Ghetto Rich" To Preview Upcoming Album

The song arrives ahead of Pries' next album, "Heartbreaks and Headaches."

What did you think of Pries' latest track, "Ghetto Rich?" Check out the song for yourself in the video below as well as some of the more quotable lyrics. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pries and his upcoming album, Heartbreaks and Headaches, on HotNewHipHop. He's yet to confirm an exact date for the project. We'll also have you covered on the biggest releases in music.

Pries has returned to the music scene with a new single titled, "Ghetto Rich." It arrives ahead of his upcoming album, Heartbreaks and Headaches, which is expected to drop sometime in the fall. On the new song, the Denver artist brags about getting women, being slept on, and his wealth with an infectiously smooth flow. Before "Ghetto Rich," Pries previously made waves with the release of his 2023 song, "Stoop Kid." In 2021, he released the album, Beautifully Depressed, which encompasses a total of 20 tracks. It's one of over a dozen projects he has released over the course of his career.

About The Author

