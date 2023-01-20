Denver artist Pries is back with a new single “Stoop Kid,” ahead of his upcoming album GameCast. The track is as impassioned as it is peaceful, with rapid flows contrasting an airy instrumental. Moreover, it reflects his sharpened skills, which he showcased on the 20-track album Beautifully Depressed in February of 2021.

Furthermore, “Stoop Kid” sees the rapper and singer in a motivated but slightly melancholy state of mind. That reflective quality comes through thanks to the instrumental, which features some high-pitched and atmospheric vocal samples. With a soft acoustic guitar riffing in the background, a dreamless version of this track would sound like absolute bliss. Moreover, the Denver MC’s sung harmonies further into the track cap the song off with a lot of emotion.

However, there are some elements in the track that contrast the breezy melodies in the track. For one, there’s the sharp and busy drum pattern that runs through “Stoop Kid.” It might feel slightly jarring at first, but it keeps the track energized and dynamic. Moreover, it sets up a compelling performance from Pries to spit some interesting bars.

While the track’s instrumental is hopeful, Pries’ verses go through a lot of his hardships. Moreover, he discusses hustling in multiple ways. Whether it’s getting a crib for his family, working hard to get paid, or roaming the streets for a way out, his story feels compelling. What’s more is that it feels earnest, delivered with a lot of conviction and focus. On the flow end of things, the Denver rapper never breaks his streak and keeps up an engaging energy.

What did you think of Pries’ latest track, “Stoop Kid”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some notable lines from the track down below. Also, if you haven’t heard it yet, you can find “Stoop Kid” on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest great hip-hop releases.

Quotable Lyrics

Drug dealer, role model, stack my money, more bottles,

Watch it piling’ up to the club, so hot feel like I got the flu,

Call me what you want, you can call it what you want,

But the lil’ stoop kid just got out the stu