Controversial YouTuber Boogie2988 Accused Of Faking Cancer Diagnosis

BYAlexander Cole297 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hnhh-3 (1)
Boogie2988 has been embroiled in numerous controversies over the years.

If you are someone who spent a lot of time on YouTube back in the day, you may remember the content creator Boogie2988. Overall, he is known for his commentary on video games and YouTube drama. Moreover, he is famous for his Francis character which was known for having temper tantrums over innocuous things. However, in recent years, Boogie has been through many controversies. From losing all of his money in crypto to dating women decades younger than him, it hasn't been a fun ride.

Last night, Boogie2988 was on his show "Lolcow Live" when content creator Destiny joined the stream. During this call, Destiny accused Boogie of faking a cancer diagnosis two years ago. Destiny alleges that Boogie was never officially diagnosed and that he did it for sympathy and even donations. Boogie took offense to this, and it subsequently led to a whole debate. Today, Drama Alert founder Keemstar took to Twitter to explain the entire situation.

Read More: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Have Spent $27 Million On Their Relationship

Boogie2988 Under Fire

"To the best of my knowledge based on everything I know. Boogie went on steroids that could cause cancer in the blood years ago and was warned of the dangers. 2 years ago after he lost all his money in crypto," Keemstar began. "He went to the doctor and had high red blood cells indicating he may have cancer blood. Before he got any confirmation he rushed to make a YouTube video announcing he had cancer. 2 years later he still doesn’t have confirmation he has cancer but he been telling everyone he does and used it for sympathy multiple times. Whether it was promoting his crypto scam or asking people to financially support him lying about the cancer could be considered fraud."

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Boogie2988 did, in fact, fake his cancer diagnosis? What do you make of this resurgence of YouTube commentary and drama channels? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite entertainers and their upcoming projects.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Thinks Kendrick Lamar's Camp Is Too Obsessed With The Drake Beef

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
LiveXLive &amp; Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Press Conference @ Fred Segal West HollywoodViralKEEMSTAR Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Influencer2.7K
LiveXLive &amp; Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Press Conference @ Fred Segal West HollywoodViralFousey Arrested On Stream After Swatting Himself, Keemstar Reacts6.4K
DaBaby In Concert - Atlanta, GAViralDaBaby Goes Scorched Earth On YouTuber Who Accused Rapper Of Stealing $20K2.6K
sssniperwolfViralSSSniperwolf And Jacksfilms: The Controversy Explained929