Controversial YouTuber Boogie2988 Accused Of Faking Cancer Diagnosis

Boogie2988 has been embroiled in numerous controversies over the years.

If you are someone who spent a lot of time on YouTube back in the day, you may remember the content creator Boogie2988. Overall, he is known for his commentary on video games and YouTube drama. Moreover, he is famous for his Francis character which was known for having temper tantrums over innocuous things. However, in recent years, Boogie has been through many controversies. From losing all of his money in crypto to dating women decades younger than him, it hasn't been a fun ride.

Last night, Boogie2988 was on his show "Lolcow Live" when content creator Destiny joined the stream. During this call, Destiny accused Boogie of faking a cancer diagnosis two years ago. Destiny alleges that Boogie was never officially diagnosed and that he did it for sympathy and even donations. Boogie took offense to this, and it subsequently led to a whole debate. Today, Drama Alert founder Keemstar took to Twitter to explain the entire situation.

Boogie2988 Under Fire

"To the best of my knowledge based on everything I know. Boogie went on steroids that could cause cancer in the blood years ago and was warned of the dangers. 2 years ago after he lost all his money in crypto," Keemstar began. "He went to the doctor and had high red blood cells indicating he may have cancer blood. Before he got any confirmation he rushed to make a YouTube video announcing he had cancer. 2 years later he still doesn’t have confirmation he has cancer but he been telling everyone he does and used it for sympathy multiple times. Whether it was promoting his crypto scam or asking people to financially support him lying about the cancer could be considered fraud."